5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 05 May 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Vertical Market Cloud Services: Google Cloud has launched Manufacturing Data Engine and Manufacturing Connect, two new solutions that “enable manufacturers to connect historically siloed assets, process and standardize data, and improve visibility from the factory floor to the cloud,” the company said.

2. Partnership – Desktop as a Service: Two new Citrix DaaS solutions are available for purchase in the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier for organizations with Citrix VDI solutions to transition to Citrix DaaS on Google Cloud, the companies said.

3. Research – Sustainability and IT Distributors: The Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) — has released a report exploring the evolving role of distribution in environmental sustainability programs. The report explores how distributors are:

Assessing companies’ current environmental impact to establish a baseline;

developing environmental sustainability plans covering a cross-section of countries with different regulations, standards and cultural norms;

meeting compliance and accounting reporting requirements for multiple constituents (i.e., regulators, investors, employees, customers; and

determining how distributors and vendors collectively affect the environment.

4. MSP Honorees: ForzaDash announced its first-ever Top Channel Leaders List for 2022. The Channel Leader honorees will be celebrated during two separate events — including a virtual event on May 2 and an in-person conference (ForzaDash Bash) set for November 8 in Orlando.

5. More Kaseya-Datto Analysis: Some rather interesting M&A analysis emerged in these two stories, though you’ll need to navigate the pay wall to see the details:

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar