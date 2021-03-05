5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 05 March 2021

Today's channel partner and MSP news updates involve 8x8, Apptimized, D&H Distributing, JamF, Papaya Global, Pluribus, QuickBooks and more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, March 5, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Partner Program – SDN Automation: Pluribus Networks has launched the Pluribus Partners First program.

2. Distribution: D&H Distributing has agreed to distribute cloud communications solutions from Nextiva.

3. Talent – Unified Communications: 8×8 has hired Amritesh Chaudhuri (Amrit) as executive VP and chief marketing officer.

4. JamF Quarterly Earnings: Apple Enterprise Management software specialist JamF has announced fourth quarter 2020 financial results. The figures include:

Total revenue of $76.4 million, up 34% from Q4 of 2019.

Net loss of $8.97 million, down a bit from an $11.25 million in Q4 of 2019.

5. Funding – Workforce Management Unicorn: Papaya Global, a workforce management platform, has raised $100 million in a Series C funding, bringing the company’s valuation across $1 billion. The new funding round was led by GreenOaks Capital Partners and joined by IVP Ventures and Alkeon, with participation from existing investors Insight Venture Partners, Scale Ventures, Bessemer Ventures, Dynamic Loop, New Era and Workday Ventures, Access Ventures and Group 11.

6. Application Lifecycle Management: Apptimized has launched a solution, built on Microsoft Azure, to “enable teams to better manage the application lifecycle of their business,” the company says.

7. QuickBooks Integrations: DocuSign is the latest premium app integration for QuickBooks Online Advanced’s all-in-one financial and business hub. Additional integrations include Salesforce, HubSpot and Bill.com.

