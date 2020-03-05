5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 05 March 2020

Today's channel partner and MSP news involves Cognition360, ConnectWise, GetChanneled, HP Inc., Kimble Applications PSA, Mailprotector funding, Rackspace, Reserved.AI, Splunk, West Monroe, Xerox & more.

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, March 05, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Coronavirus – Tech Conference Cancelation List: See it here.

2. Coronavirus – Channel Partners Conference and Expo: The event is moving forward. ChannelE2E is not attending, but feel free to email me news (Joe@AfterNines.com).

3. Coronavirus – U.S. Small Business Loans: U.S. lawmakers are preparing more than $8 billion in emergency funding to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The package allows an estimated $7 billion in low-interest Small Business Administration (SBA) loans to affected small businesses, CNBC reports.

4. Funding – MSP Email Security: Mailprotector, a Greenville, South Carolina-based cybersecurity company, has raised $5 million in growth equity funding from Ballast Point Ventures. Mailprotector has build a strong MSP base in recent years, leveraging strategic guidance from Get Channeled. We’ll share more details soon.

5. Funding – Cloud Cost Management: Reserved.AI, a Seattle-based startup focused on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure cloud cost management, has raised $3.3 million from Amplify Partners and Pioneer Square Labs.

6. Deja Vu – HP Rejects Xerox: HP Inc.’s board of directors has rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from Xerox. Still, Xerox is expected to continue the pursuit of an HP takeover…

7. Managed Cloud Services: Rackspace is boosting investments across EMEA with more local resources in the Middle East, this blog explains.

8. Growth – PSA Software: Kimble Applications ranks among Europe’s 1,000 fastest growing companies, according to Financial Times. Kimble’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 46 percent from 2015 through 2018.

9. Splunk Financial Results: Splunk’s Q4 2020 financial results included…

Revenue of $791.1 million, up from $622.1 million in Q4 2019.

A net income loss of $22.7 million, compared to a $2.1 million profit in Q4 2019.

The revenue exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, but earnings per share fell short of expectations. Also, Splunk’s forecast fell short of Wall Street’s outlook.

10. Talent – Tech Job Cuts: Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers fell 16.4% from January to February 2020. However, tech job cuts have surged 1,041% so far in 2020 compared to the corresponding period in 2019, Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc. reports.

11. Talent – MSP Analytics: Cognition360 – which develops a data analytics solution for MSPs running ConnectWise – has named Aaron Kennedy as CEO of the Atlanta, Georgia, company. He will work closely with founder and President Ken Davis.

12. Talent – IT Consulting: West Monroe has named eight new directors, and promoted six current directors to new roles, the Chicago-based business and technology consultancy announced.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences

Got news to share for our morning update? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.