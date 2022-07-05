5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Update: 05 July 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. ConnectWise Co-Founder to be Honored: ConnectWise co-founder and former CEO Arnie Bellini will be named TIECON Tampa Bay’s Super Entrepreneur of the Year as part of the September 8 TIETAN awards, according to a local report.

2. Startup Valuations Under Pressure: Startup founders say venture-capital investors are offering tougher terms as companies attempt to raise money amid economic uncertainty and a broad selloff in tech stocks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

3. M&A – No Deal: Capgemini has no plans to acquire Atos, according to Reuters. M&A speculation about Atos has heated up in recent weeks amid a surprise CEO change and a company plan to break itself up.

4. Microsoft 365 Cloud Backup for MSPs: Cove Data Protection for Microsoft 365, developed by N-able, has surpassed one million protected Microsoft 365 users. More than 4,600 N-able partners now leverage the service, which launched in December 2019. The service now protects more than 36,000 customer domains and over 1.2 million Exchange mailboxes, N-able indicated.

5. AWS Managed Services: Nearly 70% of organizations using AWS report they plan to become more reliant on cloud managed or professional services over the next 12 months, according to a report from 451 Research (part of S&P Market Intelligence) commissioned by Mission Cloud Services. The report surveyed 950 North American organizations using AWS.

6. Executive Leadership – Financial Services: NTT DATA UK&I, a global IT services provider, has appointed Andy Nelson as its new head of banking and financial markets, UK and Ireland.

7. Rebrand – IT Service Provider: TAS, an end-to-end technology solutions and services provider, will rebrand as experteq starting on September 1, 2022.

8. Metropolitan Cloud Services: Juniper Networks is evangelizing Cloud Metro – a “new category of solutions for service providers, optimized for metro transformation and sustainable business growth.”

9. Protecting Veeam From Ransomware: Object First, an object storage backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam, has emerged from stealth mode. The company was launched by Veeam co-founders Ratmir Timashev and Andrei Baronov. Object First helps midsize enterprise organizations to “ransomware-proof their backups by delivering effortless out-of-the-box immutability,” the company indicated. Former Axcient CEO and Webroot veteran David Bennett is leading the business as CEO.

10. PC Shipment Forecast: Worldwide PC shipments are on pace to decline 9.5% in 2022, Gartner reported.

11. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Forecast: Fully 67% of respondents invested in RPA technology within the past year, and 81% of respondents plan to invest in RPA in the next year, a Robocorp survey found.

12. Salesforce Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: MuleSoft from Salesforce now supports more RPA capabilities to automate workflows.

13. Hadoop Migrations to Google Cloud: SADA, a Top 250 Cloud MSP focused on Google Cloud, has introduced POWERSTART Hadoop Migration Assessment services.

14. Cloud ERP Partner Program: A new Oracle NetSuite Program rewards customers and community members for peer referrals.

15. Zoom Phone Provider Exchange: The service is now available in over 70 countries.

16. Monitoring and Observability – Partner Program: New Relic Partner Stack, an enhanced program, has launched to expand New Relic’s commitment to cloud providers, channel partners, managed service providers, and technology partners, the company said.

