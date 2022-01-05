5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 05 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Log4j Vulnerability – FTC Threatens Lawsuits: If you’re an MSP or MSSP that fails to fix Log4j vulnerabilities, you could face liability lawsuits, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

2. MSP and Cloud Analytics: Mission , a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency status.

3. IT Consulting – New CEO, Cloud Acquisition: Global IT consulting firm Atos has announced a new CEO and completed the Cloudreach acquisition. The moves come as Atos strives to accelerate a shift towards monthly recurring revenues (MRR), managed cloud services, and SaaS-oriented application migrations.

4. Talent – IT Monitoring and Observability: Netreo, a provider of IT infrastructure monitoring and observability solutions, has hired Gartner and Riverbed veteran Josh Chessman as vice president of products.

5. Channel Partner Program – Barcode Scanning: Code Global is “enhancing and expanding the Code Alliance partner program to align with and empower its partners’ capabilities and business models and accelerate their profitability,” the company said.

6. Recapitalization – Professional Services and Technology Staffing: Private equity firm Trilantic North America and Neuberger Berman have invested in Addison Group, a professional services and technology staffing company. The new funding allows Odyssey Investment Partners to exit the business.

7. Partnership – Oracle Cloud Backup: RackWare is offering customers two free Disaster Recovery & Backup licenses (good for two months) on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

8. Executive Ousted: David Bateman, founder of property management software provider Entrata, has stepped down from the company after he claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by “the Jews” to exterminate people, multiple reports said.

9. Google Fiber and Unions: Sub-contracted Alphabet workers in Missouri are petitioning the U.S. government to make the company collectively bargain with them, opening a new front in the struggle over what the Internet giant owes workers it claims aren’t its employees, Bloomberg Law reported.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar