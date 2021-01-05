5 Channel Partner and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 05 January 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Sip up.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Pax8 Acquires Wirehive: Here’s why.

2. M&A – Potential Buyer: Century Technology Group LLC is seeking to acquire technology businesses that generate annual revenue ranging from $3 million to $50 million, and will make investments in the Midwest with a preference toward West Michigan-based companies, MiBiz reports.

3. IBM NewCo: More details about the pending infrastructure business spin-out surfaced here.

4. Talent – IT Solutions Sales: ACE IT Solutions of New York has hired Don Previti as global director, business development. In this new position, Don will lead the next chapter of growth, innovation and success for ACE IT Solutions, as he focuses on accelerating business development, new client acquisition and strategic partnerships.

5. Reorganization – Government Systems Integrator: UltiSat, a systems integrator and communications services provider in the government market, has reorganized its business and named several executive appointments.

6. Talent – Automated Analytics: Channel veteran Dean Darwin has joined Alteryx has chief revenue officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. Darwin previously held key executive and channel leadership posts at Igneous, Palo Alto Networks, F5 Networks, NetApp and Cisco Systems.

7. Talent – LogMeIn Chief Marketing Officer (CMO): LogMeIn has hired Salesforce , Ingres and OSIsoft veteran Jamie Domenici as chief marketing officer.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Proofpoint Channel Chief: Proofpoint has hired Bitdefender and Fortinet veteran Joe Sykora as senior VP of worldwide channels and partner sales.

2. Partner Program – Hiring Software: DataNavee, a subsidiary of Digimax Global Solutions, has launched a partner program for software that assists enterprises and law enforcement organizations while screening job candidates and potential hires.

3. Distribution – EMEA: Ingram Micro EMEA has agreed to distribute AppGuard’s endpoint protection and zero trust software.

