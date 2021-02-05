5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 05 February 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 5, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software – Liongard-ServiceNow Integration: Liongard has developed an integration to ServiceNow. The move is particularly interesting as Liongard and its MSP partners seek to scale their businesses into larger accounts. The key opportunity could involve co-managed services, where Liongard becomes a visibility bridge between MSPs and end-customers that both run ServiceNow, ChannelE2E believes. Liongard positions itself as an automation platform that gives MSPs and IT professionals “visibility across the stack.”

2. MSP Software – Customer Analytics and ConnectWise Integration: BeeCastle, an Australia-based data analytics company focused on customer relationship software, now integrates with ConnectWise’s software.

3. MSP Technology – Datto Partner Honored: Decypher Technologies of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, has achieved Platinum partner status with Datto, the provider of technology solutions purpose-built for MSPs.

4. OpenText (Carbonite and Webroot) Quarterly Earnings Results: OpenText, which develops and promotes Webroot cybersecurity and Carbonite data protection software for VARs and MSPs, announced financial results for Q2 of fiscal year 2021. The results included:

Total revenue of $855.6 million, up 10.9 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.

A GAAP net loss of $65.5 million, compared to a GAAP profit of $107.5 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

The overall results generally exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.

5. New Relic Quarterly Earnings Results: The application performance management (APM) and cloud monitoring company announced Q3 of fiscal year 2021 financial results that included:

Revenue of $166 million, up nine percent from $153 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

A net loss of $53.9 million, larger than the $27.7 million net loss from the corresponding quarter last year.

New Relic’s business forecast disappointed Wall Street analysts, and shares declined 17 percent in pre-market trading this morning.

6. SMB Startup Guide for Entrepreneurs: StartupWind is launching an SMB Innovation Platform to help main street SMB entrepreneurs leverage best-practices and “avoid costly mistakes that result in huge failure rates,” the company says.

7. Talent – Cloud Consulting: Accenture has named Jennifer Jackson as Cloud First Lead for Canada as part of the rollout of the recent global launch of Accenture Cloud First initiative. Jackson has more than 20 years of experience at Accenture, the company says.

8. VMware Updates: VMware has announced multiple updates to its VMware vRealize Cloud Management portfolio, which spans on-premises and SaaS solutions. Here are deeper details.

9. Apple Car: More details about the alleged project emerge.

