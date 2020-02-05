5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 05 February 2020

Here are five (actually, a bit more…) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A: Aon, a global professional services firm, has acquired Cytelligence, a Canadian-based cybersecurity firm.

2. M&A – Salesforce Partner: Cognizant has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the French operations of EI-Technologies, a Salesforce specialist in France.

3. M&A – IT Solutions: Melbourne-based Cisco Premier partner Xlate Group has entered into the U.S. market through a merger with SolarWinds partner Loop1 Systems, ARN reports.

4. MSP – Brand Update: Logicalis US is rallying around the Architects of Change tagline.

5. Data Performance Management: SolarWinds has added Database Performance Monitor (DPM) to its IT operations management (ITOM) portfolio.

6. Countering VDI, VPNs: BlackBerry has launched BlackBerry Digital Workplace, a workspace that provides secure online and offline access to on-premise or cloud content including Microsoft Office 365 resources, the company says.

7. Talent – CTO: Green Cloud Technologies, a custom cloud solutions provider, has named Terry D. Morrison as the company’s chief technology officer (CTO).

B. Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

1. Partner Program – AI and ML: ElectrifAi, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) products, has launched a global alliances program. The program offers practical AI solutions and capabilities to new channel and alliance partners.

2. Partner Program – MSSPs: Cynet has launched a Global MSSP Partner Program.

3. Partner Program: The new Lexmark partner program is called Lexmark Connect.

4. Cisco Black Belt Partner Academy: Cisco has launched a digital learning framework. Details are here…

5. Document Management: Premier, a healthcare improvement company, has signed a group purchasing agreement with Ricoh USA, Inc. to create frameworks for streamlined, pre-negotiated, discounted document management solutions and other services.

6. SD-WAN: CISSDM, a solution provider, is promoting managed services for CloudGenix SD-WANs.

