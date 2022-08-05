5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 05 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 5, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Venture Capital Concerns & MSP Impact: Here’s a closer look at Softbank’s financial challenges — and the potential downstream implications for technology startups that engage MSPs and MSSPs.

2. SMB Ransomware Mitigation Guide: The Institute for Security and Technology’s Ransomware Task Force (RTF) has released a blueprint for small and mid-sized enterprises to face ransomware, SC Media reported.

3. Partnership – IT Services In Manufacturing Vertical: Ernst & Young and GE Digital have announced an alliance to “help organizations transform their manufacturing operations.”

4. Partnership – Cloud Marketplaces for the Channel: CloudBlue, a cloud marketplace software provider backed by Ingram Micro, has inked a three-year agreement with Wanget Inc. Under terms of the deal, Wanget will leverage CloudBlue’s SaaS platform to run its digital content distribution service Video Plant, and “capture more of the subscription economy by selling recurring SKUs to end customers in the Japanese market,” the companies said. In addition, CloudBlue will “help handle backend billing, subscription management, multi-country management, marketplace, and fulfillment requirements,” the companies added.

5. New CFO… New Owner?: New Relic, a provider of observability and application performance monitoring (APM) software, has hired C3 AI and Model N veteran David Barter as CFO. Barter succeeds Mark Sachleben, who plans to retire. The CFO transition arrives amid rumors that New Relic could be up for sale.

B. MSSP, MDR and Cybersecurity Virtual Events and Conference Calendar