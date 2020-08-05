5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Wednesday 05 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. U.S. Power Outages: Here’s the latest state-by-state map of hurricane-related power outages.

2. Multi-Cloud MSP – Rackspace IPO Expected Today: Here are details.

3. M&A – Private Equity and Vertical Market Software: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has acquired Foundation Software, a provider of construction accounting software and payroll services for small- to mid-sized specialty contractors. Foundation Founder & CEO Fred Ode will maintain a minority ownership in the company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

4. Earnings – CDW: Total net sales at CDW were $4.37 billion in Q2 2020, down 5.7 percent from Q2 in 2019. Still, the results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

5. Earnings – Office Depot and CompuCom: Parent company ODP reported sales of $2.2 billion in Q2 2020, down 17% compared to Q2 of 2019. Still, portions of the overall results beat Wall Street’s expectations.

6. Cloud Distribution – MSP Automation: Pax8 has agreed to offer Liongard to its partners.

7. Talent – Cloud Monitoring: New Relic has hired John Siebert as executive vice president, sales for the Americas region. He’ll join the company on August 31, 2020, reporting to President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Christenson. Siebert previously held key posts at Forter, MongoDB and CA Technologies.

8. Government Cloud Services – NetApp and Microsoft Azure: Details are here.

9. Customer Portal: Collabrance, a Great America company, has launched a new customer portal to help MSPs drive more customer success.

10. Growth: Two Six Labs generated sustained revenue growth of more than 30% in the first half of 2020, and the company now employs more than 200 people. Actual revenue and profit figures were not disclosed.

