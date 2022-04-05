5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 05 April 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Canalys analyst Jay McBain, Corsha funding, Edison Partners, Ingram Micro, Nutanix, Zomentum & more. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Channel Analyst: IBM, Lenovo, Autotask and Forrester veteran Jay McBain has joined Canalys as chief analyst. McBain will lead Canalys’ Channel Analysis North America research program.

2. M&A – Distribution and Cloud Services: Ingram Micro has completed the sale of its Commerce & Lifecycle Services Business (CLS), and remains in acquisition mode…

3. MSP Software – Sales and Compliance Management: Zomentum‘s sales acceleration application now supports assessments that comply with the:

4. Executive Leadership: Nutanix has named Mandy Dhaliwal as chief marketing officer and Shyam Desirazu as head of engineering. Dhaliwal and Desirazu both report to CEO Rajiv Ramaswami.

5. Fund: Edison Partners has closed its 10th fund — which was oversubscribed at $450 million.

6. Funding – API Security: Corsha has raised $12 million in Series A funding. Ten Eleven Ventures and Razor’s Edge Ventures co-led the round that included participation from 1843 Capital.

