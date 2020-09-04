5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 04 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, September 04, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. IT Services Acquisitions: Ricoh has been acquiring IT services companies across Europe…

2. M&A – Engineering: Infosys is acquiring Kaleidoscope Innovation, a product design, development and insights firm that serves medical, consumer and industrial markets. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

3. Integration: Entrust Datacard is the first Certificate Authority (CA) to provide MSPs with a native experience for ordering, tracking and managing Entrust TLS/SSL certificates directly within the ConnectWise Marketplace.

4. Azure Managed Services & Application Development: Microsoft Azure Spring Cloud—a fully managed service for Spring Boot apps—is now generally available. With Azure Spring Cloud, organizations and partners can focus on building the apps without the hassle of managing infrastructure, Microsoft asserts.

5. Research – Hybrid Cloud Trends: Details are here from OpenText and Forrester.

6. Talent – MSP: Fusion Connect has hired John Dobbins as COO.

7. Microsoft Consulting Unit: Tech Mahindra has launched a Microsoft Business Unit to assist customers with Microsoft 365, Dynamics and Azure-related projects and services. The business unit will span roughly 2500 employees to serve roughly 900 customers.

8. Cisco’s New Seller Rewards Program: Details are here.

Technology Conferences & Virtual Partner Events