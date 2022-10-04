5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 04 October 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. N-able Empower 2022 Conference for MSPs: Read our live blog for all of the conference news.

2. SolarWinds Partner Program: SolarWinds has launched the Transform Partner Program for distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), global system integrators (GSIs), managed service providers (MSPs), and cloud partners around the world. The move surfaces one week after SolarWinds hired VMware and IBM veteran Chad Reese as president of Americas sales and global channel. The efforts come as SolarWinds strives to jumpstart growth after spinning off its N-able MSP software business in 2021.

3. Channel Chief: Splunk has hired Microsoft veteran Gretchen O’Hara as VP of worldwide alliances and channels.

4. IT Services – Crypto Payments: SADA, a major technology consultancy and Google Cloud Partner, has begun accepting payments in cryptocurrency.

5. Executive Leadership – UCaaS: Digerati Technologies has named Derek Gietzen president of the business. He previously was president of NextLevel Internet , a Digerati subsidiary.

6. Executive Leadership – IT Consulting: Core BTS CFO Kevin Thimjon will succeed Paul Lidsky as CEO on January 1, 2023. Lidsky will shift to executive chairman.

7. Partnership – Security Ratings: HCLTech and SecurityScorecard have partnered to offer “combined solutions that provide a holistic approach to security management, improving customers’ ability to see, resolve and communicate risk more effectively,” the two companies said.

B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits