5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market Updates: 04 May 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Network Monitoring: The Pax8 cloud marketplace now supports Domotz, a network monitoring software platform for MSPs.

2. Dell Storage: The latest developments are outlined here.

3. Network Operations Center (NOC): Cox Business has launched Network Operations Center-as-a-Service (NOCaaS), which is designed to “provide superior monitoring and incident management to businesses with complex networks and operational requirements.”

4. Partner Program: Axonius, a provider of cybersecurity asset management and SaaS asset management, has launched a new web portal for the Axonius Correlated Partner Program — the Axonius Partner Xchange. Created in conjunction with Impartner, a developer of partner relationship management (PRM) solutions, the portal will “help partners to easily discover, report, and nurture deals as the partner program continues to expand worldwide,” Axonius said.

5. Expanded Partnership: Atos and VMware have expanded a strategic partnership to focus on Data Spaces. Specifically, Data Spaces are “platforms that allow for greater exchange, collaboration, and monetization of data between organizations or industries, independently of the underlying infrastructure, whilst enabling data sovereignty and interoperability,” the two companies said.

6. Compliance: Package logistics and asset tracking technology company Position Imaging is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified. Alsom the company’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) has received third-party accreditation from the International Standards Organization, Package Logistics said.

7. AMD Quarterly Financial Results: AMD’s revenue was $5.9 billion in Q1 of 2022, a record quarterly figure driven by strong demand for Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segments — oh, and the inclusion of Xilinx revenue.

