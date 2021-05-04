5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 04 May 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Acronis, Aryaka, Cambium Networks, Commvault, CVC Capital Partners, HP Inc., IT Glue, Kaseya, OwnBackup, TruMethods, VAST Data & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Kaseya’s IT Glue Acquires TruMethods: Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola, TruMethods CEO Gary Pica and IT Glue GM Nadir Merchant describe the deal here.

2. M&A – SASE: Aryaka has acquired Secucloud, a Germany-based company that offers an all-in-one, global, cloud-based firewall-as-a-service and secure web gateway with advanced threat protection capabilities, Capacity reports. Secucloud is designed to connect WAN, Cloud, Mobile and IoT together securely, the report says.

3. Funding – Cyber Protection: Acronis, backed by CVC Capital Partners, has achieved a $2.5 billion+ valuation in the cyber protection software company’s latest funding round. Acronis CEO vows to deepen MSP partner engagement with $250 million in new funding.

4. Funding – Flash Data Storage: Vast Data is now valued at $3.7 billion in a new funding round, more than triple its $1.2 billion valuation last year, Bloomberg reports. Vast Data raised $82 million in an investment led by Tiger Global Management. Nvidia Corp. also participated in the round. Prior investors in Vast Data include TPG, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity and Norwest Venture Partners, Bloomberg adds.

5. Talent – Data Protection: OwnBackup has hired three top cybersecurity experts who are based in Tel Aviv, Israel, CEO Sam Gutmann says. Only one of the experts — Moriah Azulay — was named in the media announcement. OwnBackup develops cloud data protection, backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software for major SaaS applications such as Salesforce. The company raised $167.5 million in Series D funding, valuing OwnBackup at nearly $1.4 billion, according to a January 2021 disclosure.

6. Partner Program – PCs and Printers: HP Inc. is gradually expanding the HP Amplify global channel program to its ecosystem of more than 1350 online pure players, omnichannel, and brick and mortar retail partners. HP will begin to transition retail partners to the HP Amplify program beginning August 2, 2021 and continue through the calendar year.

7. Partner Program – Wireless Networking: Cambium Networks has launched a ConnectedPartner program for MSPs. The program allows MSPs to procure, install and manage tenant accounts and integrate their services.

8. Data Protection – Quarterly Financial Results: Commvault announced Q4 financial results for fiscal 2021 that included:

Revenue of $191.3 million, up 16 percent from Q4 of fiscal 2020.

Net income of $6.3 million, down from $8.9 million in Q4 of fiscal 2020.

The results generally beat Wall Street’s expectations. Like many data protection executives, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani and a largely overhauled executive team have been transforming Commvault to more effectively support MSPs and channel partners that crave recurring revenues and cloud-centric subscription services.

