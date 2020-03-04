5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 04 March 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 04, 2020. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – Digital Consulting Services: Insight has acquired vNext, a digital consulting services provider and Microsoft cloud partner in France.

2. M&A – Oracle Partners: Inspirage has acquired Vertical Edge Consulting Group. The deal unites two key Oracle consulting partners.

3. MSPs and Microsoft Robotic Process Automation (RPA): This could be a big deal for MSP automation…

4. Channel Talent – Talent: Ivanti has promoted Cyrus Hatfield to senior vice president, global sales. In addition, Gary Abad joins the company as vice president of global channels and system integrators. Also, Leigh Lebow is now senior director of channel marketing.

5. Cisco Small Business: The partner-led push gets some key updates here.

6. Distribution – Free Cloud Migration Tool: Ingram Micro Cloud is working closely with Microsoft and AvePoint to extend a FY20 Free Migration Offer through June 30, 2020. The offer provides channel partners with a free FLY migration license for cloud data migrations when purchasing net new seats of Office 365 Business Premium or Microsoft 365. The offer also grabs the spotlight as Ingram competes with cloud distribution startup Pax8 for Office 365 migrations. Microsoft is a major backer of upcoming Ingram and Pax8 conferences.

7. MSP Partner Program – Virtual Application Services: Cameyo has launched a Cameyo for MSPs partner program, which is designed to eliminate the cost and complexity of traditional VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) services.

8. IT Asset Management: Vector Networks has upgraded its IT Asset Management and Service Desk solution, known as VIZOR…

9. CRM and Sales Support: Zendesk has updated its Sunshine CRM platform to gain a complete view customer activity across systems. Also, Zendesk introduced new Support and Sales Suites to help partners have natural conversations with customers across all touchpoints.

10. Talent – UCaaS and VoIP: ConnectMeVoice, a channel-centric hosted VoIP and unified communications provider, has hired Commvault veteran Chris van Wagoner as chief operating officer. Chris’ focus is to lead efforts to grow its channel-focused distribution strategy.

11. Small Restaurants – IT Automation: Oracle’s latest efforts are outlined here and here.

12. HPE Earnings: HP Enterprise’s Q1 2020 financial results included…

Revenue of $6.9 million, down 8 percent from Q1 2019.

Net earnings of $333 million, down from $480 million in Q1 2019.

The results generally fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. But that’s not unique. Rival hardware providers such as Dell Technologies and Cisco Systems also missed Wall Street’s expectations in recent weeks.

