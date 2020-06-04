5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 04 June 2020

Today's update includes an open letter from Apple CEO Tim Cook on racism, along with additional updates from the technology industry.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 4, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Speaking Up On Racism: Apple CEO Tim Cook shares an open letter here.

2. Funding – Email Phishing Mitigation: INKY Technology Corp. has raised $20 million Series B funding, led by venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. Take a closer look, and you’ll notice that Insight previously invested in cybersecurity companies Darktrace, SentinelOne, Armis, and Tenable. Also, Insight owns MSP-focused software company Kaseya.

3. Partner Program – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): CI Security has enhanced its Critical Insight Channel Partner Program for global distributors, integrators, telecom agents, vertical specialists, and group purchasing organizations (GPOs) across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. The enhanced program includes improved incentives for partners, enriched co-marketing efforts, and an increased commitment to work together to meet revenue and business growth goals, CI Security says. Distribution giant Synnex is among CI Security’s latest partners.

4. Talent – ERP and PSA Software: FinancialForce has named David Schloss as VP and general manager, Americas, and Stewart Monk as VP and general manager, EMEA.

5. Talent – Channel Sales: High Wire Networks, providers of the Overwatch Managed Security Platform-as-a-Service, has hired Infogressive and AlienVault veteran Travis Ray as director of channel sales.

6. Potential Investment – Telecom Services: Amazon is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least $2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel, in a move that could turbocharge India’s digital economy, Reuters reports.

7. Smartphone Sales – 2020 Forecast: Amid economic fallout from the coronavirus, global smartphone shipments will fall roughly 12 percent to 1.2 billion units in 2020, IDC predicts.

