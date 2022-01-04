5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 04 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Condolences – MSP Mourns Co-Founder’s Death: Cornerstone.IT, an IT service provider and solutions provider in Florida, is mourning the loss of principal and co-founder Tommy Moreo.

2. MSPs and Microsoft Security Assessments: Zomentum has added a Microsoft 365 security assessment to its library of IT assessment tools. The tools are accessible from the Zomentum Revenue Platform, which helps MSPs and VARs to accelerate sales.

3. M&A – Google Acquires Cloud Security Platform: See the details about Google Cloud & Chronicle acquiring Siemplify, as reported by MSSP Alert.

4. Venture Capital – IT Services and European Technology: Orange, the IT services giant, is investing in aMove Capital I fund — a Kepler Cheuvreux war chest focused on IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Cloud and Industry 4.0.

5. Managed Kubernetes Services: CompuGain has partnered with Rafay Systems to support Kubernetes across hybrid cloud environments, including public clouds, data centers, and edge, the companies said.

6. Partnership – Field Service Management and Augmented Reality: Watch for Verizon Business to offer BlueJeans Meetings with Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2. The result: Field service workers will be able to leverage wearable computing to improve customer support, the companies say.

7. Cloud Distribution: Pax8 has agreed to distribute Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution to MSPs. Pax8 is the first distributor to offer Axcient’s x360Recover to the IT channel.

8. Distribution – Enterprise Analytics: TD SYNNEX has agreed to distribute MicroStrategy in North America.

9. Executive Leadership – Distribution: Avnet has named Dayna Badhorn as regional president, Americas electronics components.

10. Executive Leadership – New Atos CEO: Global IT consulting firm Atos has named Rodolphe Belmer as CEO. Belmer previously was CEO of satellite operator Eutelsat Communications. He also is a Netflix board member. The CEO change comes as Atos attempts to improve its revenue mix. The IT consulting firm has been acquiring cloud and cybersecurity consulting companies, while shedding some mature IT businesses.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar