5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 04 February 2022

Friday, February 4, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and other technology partners.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. ServiceNow Invests In BigID: The ServiceNow move aligns with the company’s privacy, security and governance initiatives….

2. Desktop Backup for MSPs and SMBs: Unitrends, a Kaseya company, has launched the ION Series of desktop backup appliances and a Cyber Assurance Program. The appliances support automated disaster recovery (DR) testing, immutable storage, AI-based ransomware detection and more, Unitrends stated.

3. Managed SAP Services: Lemongrass has inked a multi-year deal to migrate and manage Sarawak Energy‘s SAP systems on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

4. Patch Management: JumpCloud will launch Patch Management on its cloud directory platform sometime in Q1 2022.

5. Partnership – OpenText on Google Cloud: OpenText — parent of AppRiver, Carbonite, Webroot and Zix — is “deepening its strategic partnership” with Google Cloud by launching its OpenText Core Content as a service on Google Cloud. The result: Customers can deploy OpenText’s enterprise productivity suite on Google Cloud’s platform.

6. Global IT Consulting – Pending Asset Sales: DXC Technologies plans to sell off non-growth business units that generate about $500 million in annual revenues. The asset sales are expected to fetch $500 million — or a nominal valuation of 1X revenues, the company said during an earnings call this week.