5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Tuesday 04 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – Private Equity and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM): Thoma Bravo and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) have acquired Syntellis Performance Solutions, a provider of EPM software, data and analytics solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed. Syntellis was formerly known as Kaufman Hall Software. Syntellis is widely deployed by healthcare, higher education and financial services organizations.

2. Funding – Returned: HeadSpin, a mobile app testing company recently valued at $1.16 billion, plans to return up to $95 million in funding to investors after an internal review of financial irregularities forced it to restate its financials, The Information reports.

3. Training – Red Hat Online Exams: Red Hat has launched remote certification exams.

4. MSP Sales and Marketing: Ulistic has named Paul Corcoran as president and COO, leading all operational functions. Stuart Crawford maintains a managing partner role.

5. Partnership – SD-WANs: Dramis Communications Solutions, a Canadian telecommunication and networking reseller, has agreed to offer and support Adaptiv Networks cloud SD-WAN services to customers.

6. Data Center Monitoring: Vertiv has launched Vertiv Environet Alert, a software platform that brings” enterprise-level infrastructure monitoring and management capabilities to smaller data centers and edge facilities,” the company says.

7. Multi-Cloud Management Tools: Unisys has upgraded CloudForte—an integrated, multi-cloud and application optimization platform.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences & Virtual Partner Events