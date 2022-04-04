5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 04 April 2022

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, April 4, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panetti [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Channel Chief, Executive Leadership: UltimateSuite, a task mining company, has named Carina Hoogeveen as chief marketing officer (CMO), and Philip Strange as head of channel and alliances. The company has also opened new offices in Hamburg, Germany and Seattle, Washington.

2. M&A. – AMD Acquires Cloud Startup Pensando: The price tag is $1.9 billion.

3. SPACs Decline: The IPOX SPAC Index has lost more than 22% over the three quarters ended March 31, 2022. There are 610 special-purpose acquisition companies hunting for deals or racing the clock to find one, and some existing transactions are falling apart. SPAC warrants, which hold the promise of future windfalls, are trading at a fraction of year-earlier levels, Financial Advisor reported on April 1, 2022.

4. AcidRain Cyberattack: Satellite communications company Viasat said its own research is consistent with a new report from a cybersecurity firm that said a February attack on their infrastructure in Ukraine involved the use of a new malware named AcidRain. Source: The Record, April 1, 2022.

5. Ransomware Attack Costs: A cyberattack against Atendo in 2021 wound up costing the IT services company $42 million. The financial hit involved business disruptions, along with recovery and security efforts, Infosecurity Magazine reported.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar