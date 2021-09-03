5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, September 3, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – SPAC Bubble Deflates: More than six months after the SPAC craze crested, a broad selloff has wiped about $75 billion off the value of companies that came public through special-purpose acquisition companies, The Wall Street Journal reports. A group of 137 SPACs that closed mergers by mid-February 2021 have lost 25 percent of their combined value. At one point in August 2021, the pullback topped $100 billion. The analysis doesn’t include companies that hadn’t closed mergers as of mid-February or those that are no longer trading, the Journal adds.

2. Private Equity and MSPs: Trinity Hunt Partners, a frequent investor in managed service providers (MSPs) and IT consulting firms, has raised $460 million for Fund VI — which will focus on small-cap companies in business, healthcare and consumer services.

3. Private Equity and Data Management: Thoma Bravo has completed its acquisition of data analysis software provider Talend for $2.4 billion.

4. Network Monitoring Software Update: Broadcom has upgraded DX NetOps network monitoring software to support more than 500,000 devices; 300,000 SD-WAN tunnels and more. Large IT service providers including Fujitsu have adopted the software. Broadcom acquired the DX NetOps code base as part of the CA Technologies acquisition in 2018.

5. Talent – Apple Mac Private Clouds: MacStadium, backed by private equity firm Summit Partners, has hired Adam Bane as VP of product. Bane previously held key posts at Cleversafe (now IBM Cloud), Internap, Oracle, and Fireclick (acquired by Digital River). MacStadium provides private cloud solutions built on Apple Mac infrastructure.

6. AWS Cloud Outages: Japan is investigating an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage that caused disruptions at major online brokerages, a leading mobile phone carrier and the country’s biggest airline, Reuters reports.

7. Partnership – Technology Collaboration: Technology brokerage firm TBI has added Stracos to its provider portfolio. The Stracos WI.HN platform provides an “immersive experience that allows subscribers and expert contributors to collaborate in real-time in the creation of new products and digital solutions,” the two companies say.

8. Partnership: DRT Cyber has agreed to sell the Syrenis Cassie Consent and Preference Management solution in North America.

9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Financial Results: HPE announced financial results for its Q3 of fiscal 2021. Key metrics include:

Revenue of $6.9 billion, up 1 percent from Q3 of fiscal 2020.

Net earnings of $392 million, up from $9 million in Q3 of fiscal 2020.

Still, supply chain issues and a tepid business forecast pressured HPE’s stock after the earnings announcement.

