5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 03 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, September 3, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Integration – Remote Control and Collaboration: TeamViewer has launched new integrations that allow remote support and augmented reality (AR) connections from within Microsoft Teams.

2. Government Data Protection: Acronis SCS, an Acronis spin-off that offers data protection services to U.S. government customers, says Acronis SCS Cyber Backup 12.5 Hardened Edition is now officially Common Criteria-certified under server and agent protection profiles. Acronis SCS, led by CEO John Zanni, is based in Arizona.

3. Partnership – eDiscovery: Smarsh Enterprise Discovery is now co-sell ready as part of its participation in the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) program, the company says.

4. Partnership – Storage Management: M-Files has expanded its partnership with Iron Mountain. The relationship has expanded into the Asia region to support customers in Hong Kong, China, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

5. Cloud Bots and RPA: Kryon , a robotic process automation (RPA) software provider, has launched a software platform on Amazon Web Services. The Full Cycle Automation-as-a-Service (FCAaaS) platform combines Process Discovery, RPA, and actionable analytics in one unified platform. The result: Partners and customers can “quickly and easily scale up automation bots on demand whenever capacity is needed, and even have the robot in production within three weeks, thanks to the power of Kryon technology and the cloud,” Kryon asserts.

6. PagerDuty Earnings: Revenue at the IT alerting software maker was $50.7 million for Q2 of fiscal 2021, up 25.7 percent compared to Q2 of of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss was $14.7 million, compared to $12.6 million in Q2 of fiscal 2020. The figures generally met or exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, but PagerDuty’s stock ($PD) fell about 23 percent in pre-market trading amid concerns about the company’s overall business forecast.

B. Technology Conferences & Virtual Partner Events