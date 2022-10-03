5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 03 October 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, October 3, 2022. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs for 2022: Our survey is open. Participate now to earn potential honors.

2. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs for 2023: This survey also is open. Participate now to earn potential honors.

3. MSP Conference – N-able Empower 2022: We’ll be blogging live from the event on Tuesday and Wednesday. Among the moves to note ahead of the conference:

4. Partnership – AI and Managed Infrastructure Services: Kyndryl and Teradata inked a strategic global partnership to help customers “apply artificial intelligence (AI) and data modernization techniques across their environments to accelerate business outcomes and speed time-to-value,” the companies said.

5. Integration – Telecom Billing for MSPs: Datagate’s telecom billing solution for MSPs now integrates with HaloPSA software. Datagate has existing integrations in place with ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask PSA and Kaseya BMS.

6. Cloud Distribution: AireSpring, a global MSP, has inked a distribution partnership to resell 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), a single vendor cloud communications and contact center solution.

7. Financing – Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software: Automation Anywhere has secured $200 million in financing from Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, and Hercules Capital. The financing is “intended to provide operational and strategic capital for the next several years,” the RPA software provider said. Read between the lines and Automation Anywhere is the latest privately held software startup that found third-party financing while IPO windows remain largely closed.

