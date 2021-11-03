5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 November 2021

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Sip up.

1. ChannelE2E Acquired: CyberRisk Alliance has acquired After Nines, producers of digital information brands ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert. The details are here. We’re thrilled. But more importantly, we’re still focused on you. Thanks for your readership. We’re nothing without you.

2. Research – Channel Cloud Trends: Ingram Micro‘s annual report for 2021 has surfaced here.

3. CDW Financial Results: The IT solutions provider and growing MSP announced Q3 2021 financial results. Key metrics included:

Net sales were $5.3 billion, up 11.4 percent from Q3 of 2020.

Net income was $266.6 million, up 38 percent from Q3 of 2020.

4. Cyber Insurance for SMEs: Cowbell Cyber and Sayata have partnered to “provide precise, instant quoting for cyber coverage through a 100% digital process, further increasing the speed at which cyber policies can be issued,” the two companies asserted.

5. Data Protection: Veeam’s annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 28% in Q3 of 2021 compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020. However, the privately held company did not disclose total quarterly revenues, net income or EBITDA.

