5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 March 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – NinjaOne: Details about the new NinjaOne 5.3.1 release are here.

2. Cisco ThousandEyes Partner Strategy: More details are here.

3. Partner Program – eDiscovery: KLDiscovery has announced the Nebula Partner Program.

4. Snowflake Melts: Cloud data storage provider Snowflake delivered a weaker-than-expected financial forecast, and Snowflake’s stock ($SNOW) fell more than 20 percent on. the news.

5. Snowflake-Rackspace Partnership: Rackspace has achieved Snowflake’s Premier Partnership Level.

6. Partner Program – Cloud Infrastructure Security: Ermetic has launched the Ermetic Synergia Partner Program for IT service providers, systems integrators, consultants, MSPs/MSSPs and ISV. The goal: Deliver turn-key cloud security solutions that span cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) and cloud security posture management (CSPM) for AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

7. Zerto Partner Program: Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has introduced new two-day technical training offering for its resellers and end users. The content is designed for hands-on administrators and technical users who “want to better understand deployment, configuration, and management of Zerto in VMware vSphere environments,” the company said.

8. Red Hat Partner Training: Red Hat Training and Certification is expanding its hybrid cloud offerings for partners.

9. IPO – Call Center Software: A TalkDesk IPO (Initial Public Offering) could arrive as soon as this year, according to reports.

10. Private Equity and Digital User Experience: Thoma Bravo has invested in UserZoom. The deal’s valuation is $800 million.

11. CEO Transitions: Splunk has hired Proofpoint founder Gary Steele as CEO. Proofpoint, in turn, has promoted EVP Ashan Willy to interim CEO.

12. Talent – IT Services: Praecipio Consulting, a leading Atlassian partner, has hired Michael Rapp as CEO. Founder Christian Lane shifts to chief growth officer, focusing on people and culture, alliances, and brand.

