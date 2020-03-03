5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 03 March 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – Veeam Buyout: Insight Partners has completed its $5 billion buyout of Veeam. Here’s What’s Next.

2. M&A – SMB Web Services: Redbrick has acquired Leadpages, uniting two companies that offer Web services to SMB customers.

3. M&A – SMB Voice Services: Moneypenny has acquired VoiceNation, a bilingual live-answering provider and Ninja Number, a business phone app that provides a virtual phone system for entrepreneurs. Moneypenny is a UK-based provider of web chat, answering services and outsourced switchboards for small and large businesses.

4. Cloud Management: Mission , a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, has launched Mission Cloud Foundation , a cloud management service combining Mission’s certified AWS experts, cloud optimization tools, and proven methodologies to deliver businesses greater visibility and control over the AWS environments they manage today, the company says. Mission Cloud Foundation is a no-cost, value-added service that augments a customer’s AWS environment by simplifying cost management and billing, improving governance, and broadening support for different cloud initiatives, Mission adds.

5. Talent — AWS Sales Staff: Amazon plans to double its AWS sales staff in 2020 amid heightened competition from Microsoft Azure, The Information reports.

6. Cloud Management – Government Compliance: CloudCheckr Federal has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, and is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

B. Strategic Alliances and Partnerships

1. Data Centers: ServerFarm, a California-based data center developer, and NYI, which provides managed hybrid IT solutions, have partnered to support the rapid growth of latency-sensitive applications in the Chicago area related to edge, IoT, AI and 5G, Connect Chicago reports.

2. Cloud Distribution: Pax8 has agreed to distribute Bitdefender’s cloud security solutions to MSPs across North America.

3. SaaS & IT spend management: Zylo and vCom Solutions have partnered to assist customers with SaaS spend management along with application monitoring and renewal management.

