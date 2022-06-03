5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 03 June 2022

Today's channel partner program and MSP market news updates involve Cisco-Kyndryl, Cybereason, CyVision, FortMesa, Ingram Micro Cloud, LogicMonitor, SADA, Tanium, The Henson Group & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, June 3, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Partnership – Azure Cloud Services: The Henson Group, an Azure Expert MSP, and Ingram Micro Cloud have announced a multi-year agreement designed to drive Azure sales.

2. MSP – Google Cloud MSP: SADA in Canada has experienced a nearly 60% increase in new customer growth since 2020. Recent Canadian customer wins include Axonify, Datastreamer, Hydro Ottawa, Real Estate Webmasters, and TripStack, among others, the cloud-centric MSP said.

3. Google Cloud Security OEM Partner Program: Details are here. Early partners include Cybereason and Tanium.

4. Cisco-Kyndryl Partnership: Kyndryl and Cisco Systems are partnering to “help enterprise customers accelerate their transformation into data-driven businesses powered by Cisco solutions and Kyndryl managed services,” the two companies said.

5. Alliance – Vulnerability Management: FortMesa and CyVision are partnering to promote compliance orchestration, vulnerability management and vulnerability testing to service providers.

6. Observability: LogicMonitor has launched LM Envision – a SaaS-based unified observability platform.

7. Microsoft Earnings Warning: Here’s a potential yellow flag that shows even Microsoft is facing potential economic headwinds…

