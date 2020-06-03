5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 03 June 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Talent – Google Cloud Platform: Google Cloud has hired former SAP Chief Product Officer Abdul Razack as VP, technology solutions, solutions engineering. It’s the latest in a growing list of Google Cloud executive hires.

2. Talent – VMware Hires CMO: VMware has hired Google Cloud veteran Carol Carpenter as chief marketing officer (CMO). Earlier, Carpenter was CEO of ElasticBox (acquired by CenturyLink), and she held leadership and marketing roles at Trend Micro, Keynote Systems, Apple and more.

3. Talent – PSA Software: Kimble, a professional services automation software provider, has hired software veteran Steve Sharp as chief operations office.

4. Employee Outplacement: Need help with employee outplacement services? Perhaps Mogul can assist…

5. M&A – IT Maintenance: Park Place Technologies has acquired Custom Hardware Engineering & Consulting (CHE), a Missouri-based third party maintenance provider.

6. IT Service Management – Automated Workflows: ServiceNow has introduced new products that automate workflows for telecommunications and communications service providers.

B. Strategic Alliances and Partner Programs

1. Datto Partner Program: MidnightBlue, an MSP based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is now a Datto Enterprise partner. The designation ranks MidnightBlue among the top 10 percent of Datto partners worldwide. Datto develops MSP-centric data protection, IT management, business automation and networking solutions.

2. Partnership – Data Protection and Cybersecurity: Druva has completed an API integration with FireEye. The move gives partners and customers more visibility and control over endpoint backup data to monitor, analyze, detect and respond to data breaches from ransomware, data theft, and insider attacks, the two companies say. Joint customers of Druva and the FireEye Helix platform can now “dramatically reduce incident response times, minimize downtime, and accelerate recovery from protected backup data,” Druva says.

3. Cloud Distribution – Remote Control Software: Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace has agreed to distribute TeamViewer’s emote connectivity solutions to U.S. resellers. Ingram now offers TeamViewer to partners in 18 countries.

4. Cloud Distribution – Data Security: Pax8 has agreed to offer Acronis Cyber Protect to its North American partner community.

5. Distribution – Data Center Services: Promark, a value-added distributor (VAD) subsidiary of Ingram Micro, has agreed to distribute Cyxtera’s co-location and network interconnection services.

6. Partnership – Data Protection: OffsiteDataSync, a J2 Global company, is now a Gold Level Zerto Alliance Partner.

7. SAP App Center Enhancements: SAP has enhanced the SAP App Center to help partners more rapidly find, procure and deploy software for end-customers. The SAP App Center now features more than 1,500 partner solutions for use across all SAP products lines and industries. The App Center’s design, in some ways, resembles the simplicity of NetFlix’s user interface.

8. SAP Partner Program Enhancements: SAP partners can now leverage a SAP Partner Demo Environment for free. The online environment features an integrated, preconfigured software demonstration area to accelerate sales conversations and customer engagements, SAP asserts. Additional SAP Partner Program news is emerging here during this week’s online SAP Global Partner Summit.

9. Microsoft 365 Cloud Backup: Otava has embraced Veeam to develop Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences