5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 January 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. A Fallen MSP: CompuCom’s business valuation fell 70 percent over the past four years, proving that rising demand for managed services did not lift all boats. The big question: Can CompuCom’s new owner — private equity firm Variant Equity — get the MSP back on track after former owner Office Depot’s missteps?

2. Channel Partners Upbeat About 2022: Here’s the evidence from CompTIA.

3. 5G Wireless & Airplane Safety: The debate continues ahead of planned 5G wireless network launches from AT&T and Verizon on January 5, 2022…

4. Research – Cloud Managed Services Market Forecast: Booming demand for managed cloud services sounds like good news for MSPs. But MSPs will face these cloud managed services market challenges, ChannelE2E predicts.

5. M&A – MSSP and MDR: In case you missed it, Herjavec Group and Fishtech Group are merging their MSSP and MDR security businesses. Private equity firm Apax Partners backed the deal.

6. M&A List — MSSPs: Here are 85 M&A deals involving MSSPs — including all the buyers, sellers and investors.

7. Updated – Log4j Vulnerability Scanners: Here are 18 tools that MSPs, MSSPs and threat hunters can use to find and mitigate Log4j vulnerabilities.

