5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 January 2022
Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, January 3, 2022. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News
1. A Fallen MSP: CompuCom’s business valuation fell 70 percent over the past four years, proving that rising demand for managed services did not lift all boats. The big question: Can CompuCom’s new owner — private equity firm Variant Equity — get the MSP back on track after former owner Office Depot’s missteps?
2. Channel Partners Upbeat About 2022: Here’s the evidence from CompTIA.
3. 5G Wireless & Airplane Safety: The debate continues ahead of planned 5G wireless network launches from AT&T and Verizon on January 5, 2022…
4. Research – Cloud Managed Services Market Forecast: Booming demand for managed cloud services sounds like good news for MSPs. But MSPs will face these cloud managed services market challenges, ChannelE2E predicts.
5. M&A – MSSP and MDR: In case you missed it, Herjavec Group and Fishtech Group are merging their MSSP and MDR security businesses. Private equity firm Apax Partners backed the deal.
6. M&A List — MSSPs: Here are 85 M&A deals involving MSSPs — including all the buyers, sellers and investors.
7. Updated – Log4j Vulnerability Scanners: Here are 18 tools that MSPs, MSSPs and threat hunters can use to find and mitigate Log4j vulnerabilities.
