5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 February 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, February 3, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Mergers And Acquisitions: See every MSP M&A deal listed here. Our daily cMSP M&A overage and associated database spans every buyer, seller and investor — including dozens of private equity firms that focus on the managed services provider market.

2. MSP Software – Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR): More than 4,000 MSPs now leverage N-able Backup for Microsoft 365, the company disclosed. Those MSPs, in turn, use the backup software to protect more than 25,000 customer domains and over 900,000 Microsoft Exchange email boxes. N-able launched Backup for Microsoft 365 in December 2019. The platform competes with MSP-focused data protection systems from numerous N-able rivals.

3. Training – Salesforce Cloud Talent: Accenture has opened a Talent Hub for Salesforce in Albany, New York. The hub is “dedicated to recruiting, training and skilling people in Salesforce technology.” The move is related to Accenture’s focus as a founding member of the Salesforce Talent Alliance, the global IT consulting firm said.

4. Cognizant Quarterly Results: The global IT solutions provider and custom software developer said revenue was $4.8 billion in Q4 of 2021, up 14.2 percent from Q4 of 2020. Moreover, digital revenue grew 20 percent. Still, we concede: We have no idea how Cognizant would generate “non-digital” revenue…

5. Intel Expands Bug Bounty Program: Intel has launched Project Circuit Breaker, bringing together a “community of elite hackers to hunt bugs in firmware, hypervisors, GPUs, chipsets and more.” The effort broadens and deepens Intel’s existing open Bug Bounty program by “hosting targeted time-boxed events on specific new platforms and technologies, providing training and creating opportunities for more hands-on collaboration with Intel engineers,” the chip giant said.

6. Cybereason IPO Plan: Emerging details about a potential Cybereason IPO are here…

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar