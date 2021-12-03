5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 December 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, December 3, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. Technology Mergers and Acquisitions

The latest deals involve…

1. Deloitte Acquires Oracle Cloud Partner: Deloitte has acquired BIAS, a cloud consulting firm focused on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

2. Data Centers: I Squared Capital has acquired KIO Networks, Mexico’s largest data center operator.

3. Healthcare Technology Solutions: Carlyle has acquired CNSI from Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners.

4. Private Equity and Systems Integrator: Lee Equity Partners has acquired Unlimited Technology, a systems integrator that completed more than 1,400 projects in 2020.

5. CDW Completes Sirius Computer Solutions Acquisition: As you may recall, CDW announced plans to acquire Sirius for $2.5 billion in October 2021…

6. Tech Data Acquires ATTCO and EKM: The deal, announced in Europe, will allow Tech Data to boost its technology-as-a-service and managed print services capabilities for partners, IT Europa reported.

B. Channel Partner Programs, Integrations and Alliances

1. Integration – MSP Software: Ingram Micro Cloud now integrates with Datto Autotask PSA. MSPs can synchronize information between Cloud Marketplace and Autotask PSA, as well as map customers, import customers from Autotask PSA to Cloud Marketplace, reconcile customers’ subscriptions, navigate products, and more, the two companies said.

2. Partnership – Quantum Computing: Microsoft and KPMG are collaborating on Azure-based quantum computing solutions.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar