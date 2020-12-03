5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 03 December 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, December 3, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. MSP Gives Back: Altitude Integrations, a cloud-focused MSP, will donate one percent of its equity, product, and time to charity as part of the Pledge 1% global movement. The decision surfaces four months after Altitude Integrations named former Salesforce and JumpCloud sales leader, Toby Yoder, as co-CEO alongside Brett Ramberg.

2. MSPs and Government Compliance: Kaseya’s latest offering could help MSPs to work more effectively with the federal government — particularly the U.S. Department of Defense, the IT management software provider says.

3. M&A – Google Acquires Backup Provider: Google Cloud is acquiring Actifio, a backup and disaster recovery (BDR) company.

4. AWS re:Invent Live Blog: Our coverage of the virtual AWS conference continues here.

5. ServiceNow Partner Expansion: GlideFast Consulting, an Elite ServiceNow Partner in Massachusetts, is expanding its operations to Canada. The company specializes in ServiceNow’s IT Operations Management (ITOM),and is striving to achieve Global Elite Partner status.

6. Snowflake ($SNOW) Quarterly Results: Snowflake’s revenue was $159.6 million in Q3 of fiscal 2021, more than double the $73 million from the corresponding quarter last year. Net loss was $168.9 million, far larger than the $88 million net loss in Q3 of last year. The cloud data lake storage provider beat Wall Street’s expectations on revenues, but earnings fell short of expectations. Shares fell slightly on the news.

7. Partnership – Snowflake and Talend: Snowflake customers can now experience a two-week trial of Talend Data Fabric, including the recently announced Talend Trust Score that enables companies to assess and improve data reliability in their cloud environment.

8. VMware Partner: IGEL OS-powered solutions are now validated for VMware Horizon 8. Also, IGEL OS and the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) are now part of VMware’s TestDrive program. Additionally, IGEL has renewed its Advanced tier membership in VMware’s TAP program.

9. Integrations – Data Protection: Commvault has announced container data protection and data management across the HPE Container Platform. Also, Commvault is adding support for NetApp Trident. The result: DevOps and operations teams using Trident and Kubernetes gain persistent storage to protect containerized applications.

