5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 03 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Typically every business morning.

Typically every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Venture Capital Concerns: Softbank’s Vision Fund 2 could face losses that are “as severe as those of high-tech growth stocks,” The Wall Street Journal reported. The fund is leveraged and most of its investments are still private, the Journal noted. Vision Fund 2 investments include Cybereason, OneTrust and Pax8, among dozens of other firms.

2. Enterprise MSP Earnings: Kyndryl, the IBM spin-off, will announce Q1 fiscal 2023 earnings after the market closes today. The Kyndryl earnings may reveal if the enterprise MSP has returned to growth, and may also reveal the overall health of enterprise IT outsourcing.

3. IT Services: Parsons revenue was $1 billion in Q2 of 2022, up 9% from Q2 of 2021. Net income increased 173% to $18 million. In a statement about the earnings, CEO Carey Smith said: “Parsons is well positioned to take advantage of the growing budgets and opportunities that exist in both our critical infrastructure and national security markets, and we expect our progress to continue as we further leverage the technical expertise of our talented employees.”

4. IT Consulting – Stock Exchange Project: The Australian Securities Exchange has delayed an overhaul of its main share trading software by up to 20 months, citing problems achieving “scalability and resilience,” Reuters reported. The exchange has hired global IT consulting firm Accenture to independently review the project.

5. Multi-Cloud MSP – Compliance: Rackspace Technology has achieved Qualified Security Assessor Company (QSAC) status for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) across EMEA (referred to as Europe and CEMEA by the PCI SSC). Translation: Rackspace can “now offer several services to merchants ensuring their payments and processing of card data is managed securely,” the company said.

6. Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM): Kinly, an Amsterdam-based AV systems integrator, has embraced Utelogy’s U-Manage RMM software for collaboration technologies and workspaces.

7. IT Inventory Platform: Sevco Security has enhanced its platform including “new capabilities for user inventory, network mapping and workflow integrations.”

8. Analytics as a Service: ManageEngine Analytics Plus is now available as a SaaS platform.

9. AWS Cloud Training Courses: Amazon has unveiled AWS Skill Builder Individual and Team subscriptions to help partners and customers “learn about cloud technologies and get practical experience with hands-on training.”

10. Data Protection Guarantee: Druva introduced a data resiliency guarantee that provides up to $10 million in coverage and guarantees the security, immutability and availability of customers’ data.

11. Data Protection – Executive Leadership: Cohesity has hired VMware and SAP veteran Sanjay Poonen as CEO and president. He succeeds Mohit Aron, who shifts to chief technology and product officer.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences