5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 03 August 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software – N-able Quarterly Financial Results: N-able’s revenue was $85.2 million in Q2 of 2021, up 16.1 percent from Q2 of 2020, the MSP software provider disclosed. The growth rate aligned with preliminary results that N-able shared in July 2021. N-able spun off from SolarWinds in July 2021. Going forward, the MSP software provider will announce financial results separately from the company’s former parent.

2. Microsoft Windows 365 Cloud PC Pricing: Pricing for the new Microsoft Windows 365 cloud service ranges from $20 per user per month to $162 per user per month, Microsoft disclosed. The company announced Windows 365 — which essentially is full desktop as a service (DaaS) — in July 2021. Early Windows 365 partners include ServiceNow and Nerdio. The cloud design of Windows 365 may further protect customers from ransomware attacks, Nerdio believes.

3. Private Equity – Accounting, IT and MSSP Services: TowerBrook Capital Partners has invested in EisnerAmper, an accounting firm that has also acquired IT services and cybersecurity expertise in recent years. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. EisnerAmper acquired CSAM Marketing Inc., a combination MSSP and MSP business, in 20219.

4. Dutch IT as a Service: Worldstream has launched 12 new infrastructure as a service solutions for the Dutch market. The offerings include private cloud, object storage, block storage, firewalls, bare metal/dedicated servers, anti-DDoS, colocation, cloud onramps, and more. The private cloud service leverages VMware software.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Talent – Backup and Disaster Recovery (BDR) Channel Chief: HYCU, Inc. has hired Justin Endres joined to lead and scale the global sales, marketing and support organization.

2. Talent – Channel Chief: UPSTACK has hired Zayo Group veteran Nicholas Caruso as head of global channels and alliances.

3. MSP & MSSP Cloud Marketplace: Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, has launched a cloud marketplace called Expedition. The self-service cloud marketplace allows MSPs and MSSPs to source security solutions from Sophos, Trend Micro, Acronis, Bitdefender, and more, Climb Channel Solutions says.

4. Channel Partner Program – Video Services: Qumu Corporation and JS Group have partnered to build Qumu’s global channel program. The program offers partner incentives, customer benefits, operational support and market development fund (MDF) management components.

5. Distribution – SOAR: Synnex has agreed to distribute D3 Security‘s SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) solutions throughout the United States and Canada.

6. Partner Program – Australia Network as a Service: Megaport has launched Megaport PartnerVantage – a new partner program “designed to help data centre operators, managed service providers, value added resellers, systems integrators, agents, and other technology providers easily deliver Network as a Service (NaaS) connectivity to accelerate the digital transformation of their customers,” the Australia-based company says.

