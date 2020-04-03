5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 03 April 2020

Here are five (actually far more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 3, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Private Equity and SBA Loans, Grants: The great debate, and related viewpoints.

2. Memo to ESOP Businesses: As the coronavirus pandemic hammers some business valuations, it’s critical for ESOP (employee stock ownership) sponsors to decide whether an interim valuation date should be implemented, and to review their ESOP document as soon as possible and determine whether they have the flexibility or need to amend the plan to declare an interim valuation date, JD Supra reports.

3. Talent- IT Services: Paul Lidsky has been named CEP of Core BTS (Core), a national IT solutions consulting and managed services provider.

4. Integration – LogMeIn GoToMeeting & Microsoft Teams: Integration details are here.

5. Partnership – Office Equipment: Ricoh USA, Inc. has partnered with Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), OMNIA Partners Private Sector, providing opportunities to grow with Ricoh to a variety of enterprises, Fortune 1000 companies, private businesses, manufacturers and distributors, the companies say.

6. Partnership – Azure and Office 365: Smarsh, which focuses on the financial services market, is now a member of Microsoft’s One Commercial Partner (OCP) program.

7. AWS Cloud – Remote Work Resources: Here’s a list of options and details for AWS Partner Network (APN) members.

8. VMware Upgrade: VMware vSphere 7 has been “rearchitected into an open platform using Kubernetes APIs to provide a cloud-like experience for developers and operators,” the company asserts.

9. Retail – Cloud-based Payments: Nuvei has launched the Merchant Guru program, a combination of tools and support for small to midsize business owners that need to shift to cloud-based payment systems and begin advertising their services to local or nationwide clients for immediate revenue generation.

10. HPE Remote Workforce Technology: Details for partners and customers are here.

