5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 02 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSPs – Remote Support and Augmented Reality (AR): ServiceNow’s investment in CareAR reveals how remote IT and customer support may evolve.

2. M&A -Switching and Routing: Ciena is acquiring AT&T’s Vyatta virtual routing and switching technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

3. M&A – Data Centers: Equinix has completed the acquisition of two data centers in India. The deal, involving the India operations of GPX Global Systems, was announced in early August 2021.

4. Talent – Workflow Automation Software: ServiceNow has hired Salesforce, Apple and Microsoft veteran Jon Sigler to lead the company’s Now Platform product organization.

5. High Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has won a $2 billion, 10-year HPC contract with the National Security Agency (NSA). Under terms of the deal, the NSA will leverage HPE GreenLake as a service. HPE did not mention whether third-party MSPs or IT consulting firms are involved in the deal.

6. Nutanix Quarterly Financial Results: The hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) technology company announced quarterly results for the three months ended July 31, 2021. Key Nutanix financial metrics included:

Total revenue of $390.7 million, compared to $327.9 million for the corresponding period last year.

A net loss of $358.2 million, which was nearly twice as large as the $185.3 million net loss from the corresponding quarter last year.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Automation Anywhere Channel Chief: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software provider Automation Anywhere has hired Salesforce, Oracle and Siebel veteran Ben Yerushalmi as senior VP of global alliances and channels.

2. Integration – MSP Software: Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud software now integrates with CloudBlue PSA, a professional services automation software platform that’s backed by Ingram Micro. The integration surfaces roughly two months after Acronis CEO Patrick Pulvermueller vowed to “redefine” how MSPs leverage PSA and RMM (remote monitoring and management) software.

3. ServiceNow Partner: DxSherpa Technologies has achieved Premier ServiceNow partnership status in the United States. Previously, DxSherpa had operated as a Premier Partner in global markets, but now has gained authorization from ServiceNow to provide planning and implementation services, staff augmentation services, and product resale in the US, the company says.

