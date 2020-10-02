5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 02 October 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, October 2, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. President Trump, First Lady Test Positive: Worldwide financial markets declined Friday after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Both President Trump and the first lady are now isolating at the White House and doing “well at this time,” the White House physician reports. Here are the latest updates from ChannelE2E.

2. Talent – MSP & Microsoft Technologies: Logicalis, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP and Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, has hired Microsoft veteran Mick McNeil as VP for business development, a role created to lead the evolution of Logicalis Group’s Digital Transformation business leveraging Microsoft’s technologies. McNeil, who is relocating from Microsoft’s headquarters in Seattle to Europe, held several global roles within Microsoft’s commercial partner organization, most recently leading the incubation of strategic partnerships across the Americas, Asia and the United Kingdom.

3. Talent – MSP Data Protection: Axcient has hired Tom Atwood as VP of marketing. Atwood will focus on leading demand generation, including Axcient’s marketing strategy, branding, positioning, content, community, and digital experiences. He reports to Chief Revenue Officer Angus Robertson. Atwood previously held several marketing roles at various advertising agencies and was also a management consultant at Monitor Deloitte. He recently served as marketing director at DockYard, a digital product development and software consultancy, Axcient notes.

4. Talent – Connectivity Solutions: CommScope Holding Company, a provider of connectivity solutions for communications networks, has hired Charles “Chuck” Treadway to succeed Eddie Edwards as president and CEO. The transition aligns with CommScope’s ongoing succession planning program, the company says.

5. Partnership – Hot Cloud Storage: Micropac Technologies, a national IT solutions provider, MSP and VAR, will deliver Wasabi’s low-cost, high-performance cloud storage service to customers in the health care and IoT markets as well as federal, state, local and education (SLED) government agencies.

6. State of Cybersecurity: CompTIA’s latest research findings are here.

