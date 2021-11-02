5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 02 November 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Aryaka, Coronet, GlideFast Consulting, Huntress, Infor, Kimble Applications, MSP360, PaymentWorks, Pharicode & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Security Training: Huntress has sent roughly 120 MSP ecosystem members to this week’s Level Up, an MSP security training challenge organized by The CyberCall’s Andrew Morgan and Black Hills Information Security’s John Strand.

2. M&A – ServiceNow Partners: Elite ServiceNow partners GlideFast Consulting and Pharicode have merged their teams. Middle-market private equity firm BV Investment Partners invested in both GlideFast and Pharicode in September 2020.

3. Partnership – ERP and PSA Software: Infor will recommend Kimble Applications to enterprise and midmarket customers, the ERP and PSA software providers have announced. The Infor-Kimble partnership counters software companies that offer integrated ERP and PSA suites. Examples include FinancialForce, Oracle NetSuite and Workday, among others. Private equity firm Accel-KKR acquired Kimble Applications in March 2021. The PSA software provider hired FinancialForce, Workday and BMC veteran John Breul as vice president of alliances in June 2021.

4. Partner Program – SD-WANs and SASE: Aryaka has introduced the Aryaka Accelerate Partner Program for sales agents.

5. Partner Program – Business Payments Platform: PaymentWorks, a digital onboarding platform for secure, compliant, and optimized business payments, has launched a partner program spanning system integrators, technical partners, resellers, and strategic partners. Inaugural partners include Carahsoft, E&I and Huron.

6. Distribution – SMB Security: Sandler Partners has agreed to distribute Coronet’s security as a service platform to help partners protect devices, networks, email, and popular cloud applications, the two companies said.

7. Executive Leadership – Data Protection: MSP360 has hired Veriato veteran Kurt Abrahams as its vice president of marketing.

