5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Monday 02 November 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, November 2, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Small Business Lending: The Federal Reserve announced Friday its latest round of changes to boost participation in its $600 billion lending effort targeting small and midsize businesses amid difficulty by Congress and the White House in reaching agreement on a new round of relief measures, The Wall Street Journal reports.

2. IT Consulting & Services Revenues: Perficient, which positions itself a a leading global digital consulting firm, says Q3 revenue was $157.7 million, up 9 percent from the corresponding quarter in 2019. Net income was $6.2 million, down from $9.8 million in Q3 of 2019. The revenue figures generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

3. Distribution – SD-WANs: Synnex has agreed to distribute Aryaka SmartServices — a platform that integrate

4. Data Protection – Partner Licensing Model: Arcserve has launched new Universal Licensing for Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP). The approach offers “predictable, simple, and value-based interactions for channel partners via subscription-based protection for source-protected data,” Arcserve asserts. The licensing model, Arcserve adds, supports:

Predictability by safeguarding all forms of data, from any source, regardless of the number of devices, physical servers and workstations, virtual machines, cloud instances, workloads, or users. Based on front-end terabytes (FETB), users only pay for what they need.

Unlimited retention, unrestricted recoveries, and copies of backups to secondary locations or public clouds for disaster recovery –no hidden fees or surprises.

Simplification for channel partners to uncomplicate the selling process with SKU consolidation from hundreds to nine.

5. Data Protection Service: Green Cloud Technologies, a cloud technology solutions provider, has launched a new Secure Backup as a Service (BaaS) powered by Veeam and Cloudian.

6. Service Providers – Customer Experience Management: Oracle has unveiled a new cloud-based customer experience (CX) management solution for the communications industry. Oracle Digital Experience for Communications is a suite of industry-specific applications that capture and analyze customer-interaction data from front and back-office operations, the company says. The suite helps service providers better understand their customers’ unique buying behaviors and preferences so the providers can launch new offers and products, provide better service, and increase sales, Oracle asserts.

7. AWS Cloud Data Lake Services: Cazena has launched Instant AWS Data Lake to help enterprises speed data migrations to Amazon Web Services.

8. Partnership: Aircall and BrainSell have partnered to promote cloud-based phone technology. The partnership is the first of its kind for Aircall in North America.

B. Technology Conferences and Virtual Partner Events