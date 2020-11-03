5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: 02 November 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. US Election Security: The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) cyber wing has lined up an election day virtual war room to alert state and local voting officials of cyber intrusion attempts by foreign adversaries, a report says.

2. M&A and Private Equity – Small Business Software: Accel-KKR has raised $640 million to invest in or acquire software and tech-enabled services companies, with a specific focus on small-cap companies. Among the areas worth watching: Potential M&A deals in the SMB field service management market.

3. Top 10 Cloud Cost Management Tools: They’re listed here.

4. Ingram Micro Financial Results: Ingram Micro‘s worldwide 2020 third quarter net sales were $12.12 billion, up 2.1 percent from Q3 of 2019. Also, GAAP net income was $185 million, up sharply from $102 million in Q3 of 2019. Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Ingram Advanced Solutions experienced decreased demand, but the weakness was offset by strength in Technology Solutions, e-commerce and cloud solutions, the distributor said. Ingram was the subject of M&A rumors in August 2020, though such chatter has quieted down in recent weeks. The company’s Ingram One virtual conference runs this week.

5. Lenovo Financial Results: China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest PC maker, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it is continuing to benefit from “new normal” remote working after COVID-19, Reuters reports.

6. Partners – Cisco Software Developers: Cisco Systems has shared more details about its DevNet partner specialization.

7. Partner – Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Migrations: Global IT consulting firm Wipro has launched a dedicated Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud consulting group spanning 10,000 AWS-certified consultants.

8. Professional Services Automation: Polaris, backed by Replicon, has launched Polaris PSA — a cloud-based professional services automation software platform that provides ‘self-driving’ capabilities to IT service providers, the company asserts.

