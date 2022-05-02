5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 02 May 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, May 2, 2022. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Dell Technologies World: The Dell Technologies World 2022 conference, in Las Vegas this week, could shed new light on Dell’s everything-as-a-service strategy, known as Dell APEX.

2. Channel Chief – Cloud-first Backup: Redstor has hired Datto, Barracuda and Skout Cybersecurity veteran Mike Hanauer as chief revenue officer (CRO).

3. Ubiquiti Managed Services: SimpleFly has introduced Ubiquiti managed services and support contracts, which are “designed to intercept network and device issues before they can become expensive, business-crippling outages.”

4. Antitrust 1 of 3 – Google Fine: Google urged Europe’s second-highest court to dismiss a 1.49-billion-euro ($1.6 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators three years ago for hindering rivals in online search advertising, according to Reuters.

5. Antitrust 2 of 3 – Apple Investigation: EU antitrust regulators charged Apple with restricting rivals’ access to its NFC chip technology in a move that could result in a hefty fine for the iPhone maker and force it to open its mobile payment system to competitors, Reuters reported.

6. Antitrust 3 of 3 – Big Tech Investigations: See all Big Tech antitrust investigations worldwide involving Amazon, Alphabet/Google, Apple, Meta/Facebook and Microsoft.

