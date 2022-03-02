5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 02 March 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Integration: Domotz has integrated its network monitoring software with HaloPSA. The integration allows MSPs to streamline network inventory, documentation and troubleshooting, the two companies said.

2. MSP Data Protection: Axcient’s Cloud AutoVerify for x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud is now available. The software automatically verifies the integrity of backups, Axcient indicated.

3. Channel Partner Program – Remote Software: AnyDesk, a provider of remote desktop solutions, has launched a new global channel partner program.

4. Partner Program – Cybersecurity: Echelon Risk + Cyberhas has joined the CrowdStrike Elevate Partner Program.

5. PSA Software – Executive Leadership: FinancialForce, which develops PSA and ERP software for the Salesforce.com platform, has hired Plex Systems veteran Todd Kisaberth as chief customer officer.

6. Partner Program: Zebra Technologies has announced a new specialization for resellers serving small and medium-sized (SMB) businesses in North America.

7. Voice as a Service: Mitel is introducing subscription-based offers across all flagship platforms in its global portfolio, including MiVoice Business, MiVoice Office 400, MiVoice 5000 and MiVoice MX-ONE.

8. Global Data Centers: Stack Infrastructure, backed by private equity firm IPI Partners, has unified its data center brand across the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia Pacific. The brand unification shifts multiple acquired businesses to the Stack Infrastructure moniker.

9. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Financial Results: HPE net revenue was $7 billion in Q1 of fiscal 2022, up 2 percent compared to Q1 last year. Net earnings were $513 million, up from $223 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

