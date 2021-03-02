5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Tuesday 02 March 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software – Former Employee Lawsuit: Datto has requested access to emails sent and received by Daniel Moore while he briefly worked at rival ConnectWise, according to a Bloomberg Law report. Datto sued Moore in October 2020, alleging he violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and state trade secrets laws. To be clear: The Datto lawsuit does not target ConnectWise.

2. MSP Software – RMM Security: NinjaRMM plans to hire three cybersecurity professionals as part of a red team threat hunting build-out, Dark Reading reports. NinjaRMM already works with a third-party MSSP and risk assessment firm to maintain its security posture and detect problems, the report says.

3. Cisco WebEx – Real-Time Translations: Cisco this month is previewing a real-time WebEx translation feature, while also “dramatically expanding the language library from 10+ to more than 100 languages, ranging from Armenian to Zulu,” the company says.

4. Cloud Applications: Cloudera has released the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) Operational Database on both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. CDP Operational Database is a “fully managed cloud-native operational database with unparalleled scale, performance, and reliability,” the company says.

5. Talent – Digital Strategy: NIMBL has named Robert Jerome as vice president of strategy and innovation for North America. In this newly created executive leadership position, Jerome will be responsible for expanding solution capabilities and intellectual property offerings, creating new channels to market and developing strategic relationships with partners.

6. Talent – Subscription Services: AppDirect has hired Cirque du Soleil veteran Pierre-Luc Bisaillon as CIO.

7. Debt Financing – Cloud-based Marketing Software: Zeta Global has successfully closed a $222.5 million loan facility to provide additional capital to pursue new initiatives. Zeta Global competes with marketing cloud offerings from Oracle, SAP, Salesforce and Adobe as well as programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Channel Chief – Cloud-based Communications: Fuze has hired Avaya, Cisco, Polycom & Qlik veteran Christopher Jones as chief revenue officer (CRO). The move comes after Fuze in late 2019 changed CEOs and repositioned its business to focus on enterprise accounts.

2. Talent – Data Protection: Veeam has hired Commvault veteran Dino Soepono as senior director of strategic alliances across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), succeeding Dean Cunningham, IDC Reseller News reports.

3. ServiceNow Partner Program: 1E, a real-time digital experience management company, has joined the ServiceNow Elite Partner Program segment. The 1E Tachyon Platform “closes the last mile of ticket resolution in real-time by embedding endpoint and app diagnostics, as well as a library of automations into the ServiceNow incident page,” the company says.

4. Partner Program: Software AG has launched its new global partner program, PartnerConnect.

5. Partner Program: Netrality Data Centers has expanded its Netrality Partner Program.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar