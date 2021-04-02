5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 02 April 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 2, 2021. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Application Performance Monitoring (APM): Aspiring New Relic alternative Scout APM has acquired ExceptionTrap. Scout APM is backed by private equity firm Camber Partners.

2. Microsoft Cloud Services Restored: Microsoft said April 1, 2021, that it mitigated an issue with its Microsoft 365 services and features, including workplace messaging app Teams and Azure, after many users were unable to access them, Reuters reports.

3. New Partner Specializations – Microsoft Teams: Details are here.

4. Talent – Office Equipment: Ricoh has named Carsten Bruhn president and CEO of Ricoh North America. In the “coming months,” Bruhn will publicly outline his business strategy for Ricoh North America, the company says.

5. Talent – Social Responsibility: Infobip, a global cloud communications company, has named Anisa Taraj as director of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

