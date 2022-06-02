5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 02 June 2022

Today's channel partner and MSP market news involves Accenture, AgreeYa Solutions, HPE, HuLoop Automation, Logicalis US, Sumo Logic, Tech Data India, Toshiba buyout rumors, UiPath & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, June 2, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Executive Leadership: Logicalis US has named Mohammed Ibrahim as VP of managed services. Ibrahim now oversees a team of 285 operations experts, comprised of help desk, engineering support teams, and solutions architects.

2. Accenture Executive Leadership: Accenture named Jack Azagury as group chief executive – Strategy & Consulting. Azagury now leads the $15 billion Strategy & Consulting service, which includes Accenture’s industry, enterprise functions, applied intelligence, innovation and corporate strategy practices, Accenture noted. A 26-year veteran of Accenture, Azagury is a member of the company’s Global Management Committee, the company added.

3. UiPath Quarterly Financial Results & Earnings: UiPath revenue was $245.1 million in Q1 of fiscal 2023, up 32 percent compared to Q1 of fiscal 2022. Also, net loss was $122.6 million — smaller than the $239.6 million net loss from the corresponding quarter last year. The figures generally beat Wall Street’s expectations.

4. HPE Quarterly Financial Results & Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revenue was $6.7 billion in Q2 of fiscal 2022, essentially flat compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Net earnings were $250 million, down from $259 million in Q1 of fiscal 2022. HPE also warned of supply chain challenges for the remainder of this year.

5. Distribution – eCommerce: Tech Data India, part of TD SYNNEX, has launched a B2B eCommerce platform called PEER CONNEXIONS. Channel partners will have access to:

Detailed technical, commercial information and product catalogues

Pricing and inventory status

Wide range of promotions and special price offers

Ability to register, transact on a common platform

24×7 Availability

Source and sell services

Loyalty benefits

Many other functionalities

6. Toshiba Buyout Offers: Toshiba, the troubled Japanese conglomerate exploring strategic options, said it has received eight initial proposals to take it private as well as two proposals for capital alliances that would see it remain listed, Reuters reported.

7. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Startup: AgreeYa Solutions has launched HuLoop Automation. HuLoop is a new software company that promotes BeatBlip, which enables business process automation (BPA), RPA and software test automation (STA).

8. Sumo Logic Executive Leadership: The cloud-based SIEM and SOAR provider has named:

Zakir Ahmed, managing director of APAC and international market strategy

Steve Doyle, SVP of global sales strategy and operations

Timm Hoyt, SVP of global channels and alliances

Russell Rosa, SVP of America sales

