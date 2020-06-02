5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 02 June 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Tech Giants Vow to Fight Social Injustice: Details are here.

2. Data Center Financing: Nautilus Data Technologies has lined up $100 million in financing for a colocation data center located in Stockton, California.

3. Data Center Sold: Internap Holding has sold a data center in Houston, Texas to Netrality Data Centers.

4. M&A – Enterprise Cloud Management: CloudBolt Software has acquired SovLabs, a provider of codeless integration technologies for hybrid cloud services. This acquisition enables CloudBolt to better serve its growing base of global customers and the thousands of VMware vRealize customers as enterprises increasingly adopt new tools like HashiCorp Terraform, Kubernetes, ServiceNow, and more, the buyer asserts.

5. Network Performance Monitoring: Cisco Systems is touting LiveAction as platform to manage network performance.

6. Return to the Office – WiFi Strategy: Cisco Systems is calling on partners to properly leverage WiFi as customers begin their Return to Office business strategies.

7. Talent – Microsoft Azure for MSPs: Nerdio has expanded into Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The effort includes work with sepago, an IT management consultancy based in Germany. Also, Microsoft MVP Bas van Kaam is now Nerdio’s Field CTO, EMEA.

8. Talent – Commvault Metallic Leadership: Commvault has hired Manoj Nair as general manager of Metallic, a SaaS-based backup and disaster recovery (BDR) cloud service. Metallic is a division of Commvault.

9. Amazon AWS Database Protection: Clumio has unveiled data protection services for Amazon RDS (Relational Database Service) workloads. The service also orchestrates operational recovery snapshots for free.

B. Strategic Alliances and Partner Programs

1. Ingram Micro – AWS Partner Network: Ingram Micro Cloud has launched Illuminate, a partner enablement program to help resellers monetize Amazon Web Services (AWS). The program includes coaching, marketing, sales and technical assistance.

2. Unit4 Global Partner Program – Enterprise Software: Unit4 has launched a new Global Partner Program to provide training, resources and support to its global ecosystem of partners.

3. ActivTrak MSP Partner Program: ActivTrak has announced a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program for the company’s workforce productivity and analytics solution. Inaugural members include more than 25 partners across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, ActivTrak says.

4. RingCentral Partner Program – UCaaS: RingCentral has introduced the IGNITE! Partner Program, which enables partners to own the entire sales cycle with organizations of up to 400 employees. RingCentral also offers the Channel Harmony agent program.

5. CradlePoint Partner Program – 5G Wireless: Cradlepoint , a provider of cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has revamped and expanded the Cradlepoint Partner Program. The revised program is designed for resellers, service providers, and alliance partners focused on Wireless WAN and enterprise 5G opportunities. The program features a new 5G for Enterprise Branch specialization designation.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences