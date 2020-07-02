5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 02 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A Delayed – UCaaS for SMB: Digerati Technologies, a Unified Communications as a Service) provider to SMB customers, has delayed the closing date for its Nexogy acquisition.

2. Distribution – BYOD Security: Ingram Micro Cloud has agreed to distribute SyncDog’s Trusted Mobile Workspace software.

3. SMB Cybersecurity: Cisco has published a multi-part look at proper SMB cybersecurity.

4. IT Monitoring Integrations: LogicMonitor has launched version 2.0 of its LogicMonitor Exchange (LM Exchange). The exchange is a central repository for LogicModule technology integrations.

5. MSP Partners – AWS Cloud: Unisys has maintained its membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program for the third year in a row and has been recognized as a member in the AWS Well-Architected Partner Program for its cloud offerings.

6. Robotic Process Automation – Healthcare IT Services: MTBC, a provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, says Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions are now available to MTBC Force healthcare IT, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and medical billing company partners. The RPA technology involves MTBC’s recent Meridian Medical Management (Meridian) acquisition.

7. Partnership – Data Protection: Green House Data, a provider of digital transformation consulting and managed IT services, has partnered with Zerto — the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) provider.

8. Partner Program – Supply Chain Marketplaces: Tradeshift has unveiled Partner Next, a newly formalized partner program to help participants strengthen supply chain relationships.

9. Talent and Cloud Skills: A Cloud Guru (ACG) is now generating annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $80 million, and year-over-year ARR has grown 362 percent. Since its founding in 2015, A Cloud Guru has helped more than two million people learn to manage and optimize their organizations’ public cloud deployments; 800,000 of those students joined A Cloud Guru in the last year, the company says.

10. Talent – Lawsuit: California regulators sued Cisco Systems on July 1, accusing the networking company of discriminating against an Indian-American employee and allowing him to be harassed by two managers because he was from a lower Indian caste than them, Reuters reports. Cisco firmly denied wrongdoing, and reinforced the company’s commitment to “an inclusive workplace for all.”

