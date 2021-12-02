5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 02 December 2021

3. Cloud Distribution: TD Synnex has launched a set of global security, data and IoT market-ready solutions available on the StreamOne platform, the distributor indicated.

The offerings include security and data protection solutions:

Microsoft (Azure Sentinel, Cloud Backup on Azure)

Veeam (Veeam Backup and Replication)

VMware (VMware Carbon Black)

As well as IoT and data solutions such as:

TD SYNNEX IoT smart device, On Ramp, which helps organizations to connect devices to Microsoft Azure.

TD SYNNEX Azure Data Lake Essentials, which creates an unstructured data repository in Microsoft Azure.

4. RedSeal Partner Program – Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM): RedSeal has unveiled the Stratus Early Adopter Program, which provides select customers and prospects the opportunity to evaluate the company’s new SaaS-based Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solution. On a related note, 41 percent of our Top 250 MSSP survey participants now offer CSPM to their end customers, MSSP Alert research found in September 2021.

5. Juniper Partner Program: The Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA), beginning in January 2022, will feature a new top-tier level called Elite Plus. The new partner level offers “superior support, investment and rewards, along with dedicated business development and demand generation resources,” the company said. Additional updates will include expanded partner communities, virtual sales pods, a new learning academy platform and various incentive rewards, the company said.

6. Integration – Data Loss Prevention: Microsec.ai‘s agentless Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) has been integrated into the Symantec Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution from Broadcom. This partnership extends Broadcom’s Symantec DLP into public IaaS environments with a unified solution across the major public cloud infrastructure providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft’s Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud, Microsec.ai indicated.

