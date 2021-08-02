5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 02 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, August 2, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Private Equity – Fiber Optic Service Provider: Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is investing $200 million in FirstDigital Telecom, a fiber-based carrier in the western United States.

2. Funding – Industrial Security: Nozomi Networks has raised $100 million from its customers and technology partners to help build new products and expand sales, Reuters reports. Nozomi Networks specializes in protecting critical infrastructure such as oil, gas, and water, as well as manufacturing facilities, the report said.

3. Funding – Application Performance Monitoring: Coralogix has raised $55 million in a Series C round of funding. Greenfield Partners led the round. The Series C raise follows a $25 million Series B round in October 2020 .

4. MSP Rebrands: GeekTek, a boutique managed IT services provider and consultancy in Los Angeles, is rebranding as XOverture. In a prepared statement about the rebrand, CEO and CTO Eric Schlissel said: “The new brand better encapsulates the quality and professionalism of our services; the personality and values of our company; and our status as a rapidly-growing premium IT services and consulting firm that embraces progress and change.”

5. Talent – Ohio MSP: Visual Edge IT has promoted Robert Atherton to vice president of revenue growth.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. Password Management for MSPs: Every LastPass Business Account now features Families as a Benefit. The result: MSPs can offer their clients a complimentary LastPass Families account for each end-user to help secure their personal life, plus five additional licenses to share with their family or friends, the company says. LastPass has also updated its MSP Admin Console with new PSA provisioning integration. Plus, the company will soon launch Advanced MFA for MSPs to offer to their clients.

2. Partner Program – Cloud Data Management: HVR, an independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, is expanding its Partner Program.

3. Partnership – Vulnerability Management: GuardSight, a Top 250 MSSP for 2020, has incorporated Qualys into its service offering. This relationship expands GuardSight’s vulnerability management service offering by enhancing vulnerability scanning and compliance capabilities.

4. Partnership – Unified Communications: Microsoft and BT have “formed a strategic partnership that will drive innovation and growth in the telecoms sector and shape the future of voice calling, the two companies say.

